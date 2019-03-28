E3 2019 will be the “most important ever” for CD Projekt Red

Polish studio CD Projekt Red has said E3 2019 will be the “most important” event in the company’s history, so expect a big presence at the show.

Currently working on Cyberpunk 2077 and another unannounced project, the team is riding high after the massive success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Having been properly unveiled at last year’s show, its sci-fi RPG is expected to make yet another splash in the coming months with a lot of potential for new reveals.

‘Last year’s E3 has been the most important one so far throughout the whole CD Projekt history. But this year’s is going to be the most important one ever for us. We have really prepared a strong show,’ said CEO Adam Kacinski (via IGN).

We imagine CD Projekt Red will be keen to show off more Cyberpunk, which received a 48 minute gameplay demo last year previously exclusive to press.

It was recently said that Cyberpunk 2077 would release before 2021 alongside another fully-fledged RPG, although nothing is known about the latter right now.

While we’ve yet to go hands-on with its gorgeously corrupt world, here’s what we thought from our time with the game at E3 2018:

‘There’s so much more to talk about with Cyberpunk 2077, from the way you’ll seamlessly interact with the computers in its world, to the way you can silently take down enemies and hack into their minds to gain a competitive advantage against the rest of their gang.

Yes, many of these ideas aren’t new, but CD Projekt Red is approaching the title with a level of world-building finesse and, importantly, budget, that looks like it will put the game into a similar league as The Witcher 3 when it releases.’

