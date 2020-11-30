DOOM Eternal finally gets a release date on Nintendo Switch

Bethesda and idSoftware have finally confirmed the release date for Doom Eternal on Nintendo Switch, arriving several months after other versions of the hellish shooter.

The portable version of the bombastic shooter experience will be arriving on December 12, with downloadable content set to arrive at a later date. Given it only just launched on other consoles, we imagine it needs a bit of extra work before the smaller machine can handle it.

Once again developed by Panic Button, the studio behind ports of the original DOOM, Wolfenstein and several other impressive Switch conversions, this will likely be a solid package once it arrives next month just days after Cyberpunk 2077.

Players can experience the extensive solo campaign alongside all of Doom Eternal’s multiplayer modes on the platform, although expect obvious compromises in terms of visuals and performance to accommodate the less powerful hardware. But given its previous work, Panic Button is more than up to such a task.

“With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws,” reads our review of the shooter sequel, which builds upon the 2016 reboot in so many brilliant ways.

The Nintendo Switch version will also include gyro controls which take advantage of the console’s motion functionality. We’d love to see an official DOOM Marine amiibo, but perhaps that’s a little too much of a pipedream on our part.

Switch ports such as this are never the ideal way to experience games like Doom Eternal, but present a worthwhile alternative for those who don’t own other platforms, or simply wish to play on the move. We’ll be sure to deliver our impressions of the Doom Eternal port upon its release next month, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews until then!

