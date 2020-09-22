Don’t expect a free upgrade or cross-saves for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will come with a remastered version of the PS4 original, but existing players unfortunately won’t be able to carry on their adventure on the PS5.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, Insomniac Games has been answering a few questions surrounding the upcoming remaster, including the fact that PS4 saves will not be compatible with the new release.

“You’ll play PS4 game via backwards compatibility,” Insomniac said when a fan asked what would happen if they tried to play the physical edition of the PS4 version on PS5. So it will still work, but don’t expect any massive improvements.

At the time of writing, no free upgrade has been revealed for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for existing owners, meaning you will need to pick up the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales to see improved visuals, greater loading times and all of the other features being brought onto the next-gen platform.

The remaster will seemingly have its own icon and trophy list on the console, which is very tempting as someone who loves earning trophies in each new release. Players can also look forward to all of the downloadable content being bundled into this new iteration of Insomniac Games’ open-world adventure.

“Remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker),” reads a blog post from PlayStation.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been confirmed as a flagship launch title when it arrives this November alongside the PS5. Retailing at £449.99/£359.99 for the physical and digital versions of the console respectively, pre-orders are now sold out at the majority of retailers for those hoping to find one ahead of release.

