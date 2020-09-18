Sony has confirmed when the PS5 will be coming out and exactly how much it will cost.

Coming this November at the price of £449 (or £359 if you opt for the digital version), the console will also be accompanied by some cool accessories such as the HD Camera and Pulse 3D wireless headset.

However, all of these must be purchased separately if you want them at launch. But will you get any extras in the box itself beyond a DualSense controller and the hardware itself? Given that the PS4 was surprisingly generous with its additional extras, that’s a reasonable question to ask. So let’s dive in and find out.

Does the PS5 come with a headset?

Unfortunately, you won’t find a wired or wireless headset in the PS5 box, and you’ll need to buy one separately if you hope to play with your friends at launch.

Thankfully, a number of existing third-party peripherals will already work with the console right away if you happen to have one sitting around somewhere.

We’ve listed the full contents of the PS5 box below, giving you a solid idea of what to expect this November:

PS5 console

DualSense wireless controller

825GB SSD

HDMI Cable

AC Power Cord

USB Cable

Instruction Manual

Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed)

At least you will receive a free game in the form of Astro’s Playroom, a playful platformer from Japan Studio which is set to last a number of hours. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is a fantastic experience, so if this can express a similar level of charm, we’re in for a treat. Other launch games set to arrive this November include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

If you’ve pre-ordered, you can look forward to the PS5 on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea and November 19 in the rest of the world.

