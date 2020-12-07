Cyberpunk 2077 is here and it’s the biggest experience CD Projekt Red has ever created. It’s monumentally ambitious, and will expand beyond its single-player origins in the years to come.

Set to launch on December 10 across PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia – the upcoming RPG will occupy players for dozens of hours as they explore the ambitiously dystopian streets of Night City. Chances are it will be one of the year’s biggest games, and will continue to grow in the future.

The Polish studio has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive an assortment of downloadable content in the form of major story expansions and smaller items which will be available for free such as weapons, cars, cosmetic items and more. It’s very similar to The Witcher 3 in this regard, which is no big surprise. But that leads us to one big question:

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have online multiplayer?

CD Projekt Red has announced that an online component is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077, although it won’t be available at launch, and likely won’t be for a number of years. Little is known about it thus far, with the studio still bringing on talent to work on what it describes as a “standalone product” in the universe.

Related: Best PS5 Games

CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński touched upon the current plans for downloadable content following Cyberpunk 2077’s unexpected delay into December: “The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects,” said Kiciński. “So, after release.”

“It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production,” said Kiciński. “We think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of singleplayer Cyberpunk.” It’s clear that the online vision for 2077 is incredibly ambitious, and will seemingly factor in your existing progression across Night City.

Related: Best Xbox Games

We imagine online multiplayer will surface in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game too, which are set to surface in 2021. If you fancy playing on the new consoles in December, you can do so via backwards compatibility with improved visuals and performance. News on the online multiplayer is slim at the moment, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated in the months to come.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…