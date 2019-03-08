Ubisoft’s upcoming third-person loot shooter, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, is set for release on 15 March. That doesn’t give you a lot of time to ensure you’ve got all the right components to meet The Division 2 system requirements and get this game running at a full-throttle performance.

Don’t worry though, as we’ve rounded up the official system requirements for The Division 2 whether you want to play it in Full HD, 4K or on the cheapest build possible. As a special bonus, we’ve also recommended the best value components to buy so you can have a The Division 2-ready system installed right before launch day.

Full HD @ 30fps – The Division 2 System Requirements

The Division 2 minimum system requirements are listed below:

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5-2500K

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 or Nvidia GTX 670

These are a very typical ‘minimum spec’ video game requirements that most certified gaming rigs should already adhere to. Bear in mind though, you’re only getting 30 frames per second in Full HD with this build, so you’ll almost definitely be at a disadvantage once a firefight kicks off against online foes.

The good news, though, is that The Division 2 doesn’t demand significantly more powerful components to get the frame rate boosted to 60fps. Couple this with the fact the likes of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card aren’t too much more expensive than what Ubisoft recommends, and it makes a lot more sense to aim for the recommended build instead of the minimum spec system, even if you’re on a super-tight budget.

Full HD @ 60fps – The Division 2 System Requirements



If you’re planning on playing Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in Full HD at a good frame rate, then these are the specs you need to take a look at:

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4790

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 970

Notice that there isn’t a major difference between the ‘Minimum’ and ‘Recommended’ specifications for The Division 2, despite the latter offering a 60fps performance in Full HD.

Even then, I’d still suggest going for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 instead of Ubisoft’s recommended GPU, just because it offers such fantastic value. In fact, with this GPU installed you should be able to bag yourself an entire Division 2-capable PC rig for under £600. If you wanted to push the boat out a bit, it might be worth investigating the recently-released Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, which is roughly £150 more than a GTX 1050, but will also see you able to comfortably play modern and battle royale in Full HD, giving you an edge on your opponents.

If you fancy buying the components to achieve this Full HD at 60fps performance, then I’ve listed them in the table below, including the prices at the time of writing.

4K @ 60fps – The Division 2 System Requirements



Can’t stomach resolutions under 4K? That’s no problem, as we’ve also rounded up the specs for an Ultra HD build that can managed The Division 2 at 60fps:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon VII or Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

Now here’s a major upgrade. The 4K recommended specs are significantly more demanding than the two prior, but that’s no surprise given the level of performance required.

Ubisoft claim you’ll need a fairly up to date processor, a whopping 16GB of RAM and a top-of-the-line graphics card to get The Division 2 running in 4K at 60 frames per second. Personally, I think Ubisoft’s list of criteria is a little excessive when it comes to the GPU. Since the Division 2 doesn’t support ray tracing (no confirmation as of yet at least) then you you’d be wasting the headline features of an RTX graphics card.

Instead, I suggest going for a GTX 1080 Ti instead. I can’t currently confirm whether this GPU is capable of 60fps in 4K, but I’m pretty confident it will reach a performance level around that figure. Once we get a review copy of the Division 2, we will update this section to relay our findings. For now though, have a look at our recommended components to play The Division 2 in Ultra HD at a super-smooth performance.

