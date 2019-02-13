The Division 2 open beta is coming, and here’s when you can play it

Ubisoft has announced that The Division 2 is set to receive an open beta trial ahead of its release for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

With the private beta having concluded this past weekend, Ubisoft is now rolling out the carpet for everyone else to try its upcoming multiplayer shooter.

Launching on March 15, The Division 2’s playable trial will be available a week or so before from March 1 until March 4, giving players a few days to try things out.

Ubisoft is yet to unveil specific details regarding the open beta’s content, although we imagine it’ll be similar to previous testing periods.

Here’s what we thought of The Division 2 when we managed to get our hands on it recently:

‘Tight gunplay, excellent customisation and tantalising end-game possibilities paint a pretty picture for The Division 2, although it will have plenty of competitors to fend off in the coming months. From what I’ve played, it definitely stands a chance of being something great.’

We’ll be sure to update you once we know about The Division 2 beta including specific start times, content and more.

Will you be checking it out next month? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.