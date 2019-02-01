The Division 2 causes controversy with ‘Government Shutdown’ beta invite

Games outfit Ubisoft has caught flak for an email invited players to “Come see what a real government shutdown looks like in the Private Beta” to players invited to participate in the The Division 2 pre-release beta.

Referencing the ongoing government shutdown that is causing thousands of government employees to miss paychecks and meals while embattled president Donald Trump tries to hold Congress ransom over the budget he needs to build a wall sealing off the border between the United States and Mexico.

You can see the image here in a tweet from YouTuber SkillUp, in addition to the retraction and apology sent out a few hours later, claiming that ‘a grave breakdown in the process’ was responsible for the message being sent.

Ubisoft has publicly towed the line that The Division 2 — a game set in the Clancy-verse about clandestine government forces waging a paramilitary war after a devastating terrorist attack — is not political. This seems fair, and it’s unclear how anyone would ever think that a game set in the nation’s capital, marketed with images of destroy and smoking Washington DC landmarks including the Capitol Building which serves as the home of the United States Congress, could ever be seen as having a political message.

However, this has been shaken somewhat by the overtly political message of the recent Private Beta invitation, which has left many with a bad taste in their mouth, particularly in the way that it could be seen as poking fun at the government shutdown, and by extension those that are currently left facing financial hardships due to the lack of pay and in some cases the expectation that employees should show up to work regardless.

The Division 2 launches, non-politically, on March 15th.

