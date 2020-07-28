Disintegration will be free to play across PS4, Xbox One and PC this weekend

V1 Interactive has announced that Disintegration will be receiving a free weekend across PS4, Xbox One and PC at the end of this month.

Launching in June to fairly lukewarm critical and commercial reception, it seems the ambitious multiplayer shooter has had trouble maintaining an active audience across all platforms.

A free weekend is a perfect way to rekindle interest, and will hopefully bring some new players into the fold, since Disintegration has a handful of unique ideas that are worth checking out.

According to Steam Charts, the average player count for Disintegration across the past 30 days was 10, which is just enough to fill a single multiplayer match. So, we imagine it’s virtually impossible to get invested in an online ecosystem nobody is playing.

V1 Interactive is clearly hoping to reverse these ill fortunes with a free weekend that offers the entire solo campaign and multiplayer experience, meaning you’ll be able to finish the story and spend a reasonable amount of time with the online portion for a number of days.

If you’re keen to take advantage of the free weekend, it kicks off on July 30th and will run until August 3rd. All of your unlocks, progress and save data will carry over to the full experience if you decide to take the plunge, so don’t worry about having to restart if it tickles your fancy.

Disintegration is created by a team helmed by Marcus Leto, one of the original minds behind Halo, and its core premise is ambitious. You play as Romer Shoal, a Gravcycle pilot who commands a group of allies from the sky.

It’s a distinct blend of FPS/RTS and is worth jumping into, even if its mechanics never quite realise their full potential and the narrative and world fall a little flat. But if you can see all of it without paying a penny, it’s definitely worth a punt.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…