Diablo 2: Remastered could be in the works, according to a new report

According to a recent report, Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions are working on a revival of the classic RPG to be launched later this year.

Following the successful release of Starcraft: Remastered, fans immediately began asking Blizzard about the possibility of Diablo 2 making a comeback with a few extra bells and whistles.

Sadly, it didn’t seem possible due to a number of original assets and files going missing over the years. “They have their work cut out for them,” said Diablo 2 project and design lead David Brevik “I don’t believe a lot of the assets survived.”

This might not be entirely true, especially if renown leaker ActuGaming ends up being correct. Having previously predicted the announcements of Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and Shadowlands, they have a proven track record that gives this report some weight.

ActuGaming claims that Blizzard Entertainment is working with Vicarious Visions on a remaster known as Diablo 2: Resurrected which will apparently launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The release schedule is somewhat quiet right now, presenting a golden oppurtunity to make an impact.

If it wasn’t for Covid-19, we imagine it would’ve been a flagship announcement at BlizzCon 2020. The announcement will likely be brought online, perhaps as part of a digital showcase which will also focus on Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.

Starcraft Remastered was a faithful revival of the original strategy experience, enhancing visuals so they held up on a modern display, but didn’t detract from the aesthetic fans had grown to love over so many years. Diablo 2’s rumoured remaster will likely follow in similar footsteps.

We’d love to see something a little more extensive, or perhaps an option to switch between old and new graphics to see how far we’ve come in the decades since Diablo 2’s vanilla release. If rumours ring true, we’re bound to find out more in the coming weeks and months.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…