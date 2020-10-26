PS5 loses a launch title, but Sony promises a happy ending

Sony has announced that Destruction AllStars will no longer be a PS5 launch title. The multiplayer racer, which has shades of both Destruction Derby and Rocket League will now launch in February 2021.

However, PS5 early adopters shouldn’t be too downhearted. In better news, Sony has announced the title will now be a free download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, and for two months following the release.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony writes: “Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?

“This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision.”

Sony says a new trailer and information about the game will arrive next week, while the company is also issuing refunds to anyone who has pre-ordered the game.

Presumably, those who aren’t PlayStation Plus members will still have to purchase the game when it becomes available in February. However, the prospect of a made-for-PS5 game on the house might prompt more people into signing up for the subscription.

Certainly new PS5 owners will get their money’s worth with the PS Plus subscription. Sony has announced the best of the PS4 will be available to members, via the PlayStation Plus Collection, which will include the following games:

Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne, Days Gone, Detroit: Beyond Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV, God of War, inFAMOUS Second Son, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Persona 5, Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil VII Biohazard, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4 and Until Dawn.

