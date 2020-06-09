Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Everything we know about Bungie’s next big expansion

After splitting from Activision, Bungie has taken the reigns on Destiny 2 as both developer and publisher, crafting an ambitious new vision for its first-person shooter away from previous constraints. Shadowkeep was a commendable start, showing how expansions could look in a post-Activision age.

Now – Beyond Light is set to push this intergalactic boat out even further, ushering in a new age for Destiny 2 that fans have been waiting years to see realised. This September, it will all finally become a reality. Introducing a new world, new raid, new characters and more. Make no mistake this update has the potential to be Bungie’s most accomplished outing yet.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Destiny 2: Beyond Light including all the latest news, gameplay, release date, races, raid, story and more.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – What is it?

Beyond Light is the latest expansion for Destiny 2, following in the footsteps of Forsaken and Shadowkeep before it. Much like its predecessors, it will redefine the foundations of Bungie’s shooter while building upon everything players love about it.

Players will explore a new region while uncovering deeper mysteries of the wider stories either alone or as part of a fireteam. It will be accompanied by a new season where players can earn a variety of cosmetics and other items while diving even deeper into the unfolding narrative.

Related: Xbox Series S

Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date – when is it coming out?

Beyond Light will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 22, 2020. Bungie has also confirmed that Destiny 2 and all of its expansions will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with free upgrades available for existing owners of the game on respective consoles. This is awesome news, and will hopefully take advantage of the new hardware in some excellent ways.

Players can pre-order Destiny 2: Beyond Light now to get instant access to a special Exotic Ghost Shell and Legendary Emblem. Digital Deluxe owners also receive instant access to the new Exotic Freeze Tag emote.

Beyond Light will be followed by two additional expansions known as The Witch Queen (2021) and Lightfall (2022), all of which will build towards a single narrative conclusion. Details on these are light at the moment, and will likely emerge in the coming months and years long after Beyond Light’s release.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailers – How does it look?

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Story – What is it about?

This expansion centres around Jupiter’s Frozen Moon of Europa, a new location players will be free to explore as they take on missions to advance the story and even compete in upcoming strikes and raids.

Europa’s blistering tundra looks positively gorgeous in the new footage, and is honestly a nice change of scenery compared to Shadowkeep – which saw us returning to The Moon. Described as an “unrelenting glacier frontier” you will explore new locations such as the Golden Age Braytech Facility and ancient ruins hidden beneath the ice.

‘The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on Europa, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Abandoned by the Traveler and left by the Light, Eramis is on her own journey into the Darkness, and towards a collision course with Guardians,” reads the official press release.

Much of the expansion’s narrative context will be explored in Season of the Arrival prior to Beyond Light’s launch, so those hoping to understand everything without digging into the Wiki might want to pay attention to Destiny 2 in the weeks and months to come.

Related: The Last of Us 2 Preview

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Gameplay – What’s new in this expansion?

Beyond Light will introduce an abundance of new features, changes and refinements to the Destiny 2 formula. Those who adore its mixture of shooting and looting will remain satisfied, but it’s clear Bungie wants to expand this into something even greater moving forward.

Aside from its new setting of Europa which we touched on earlier, Beyond Light will also introduce a new power known as Stasis. Guardians will wield this alongside established elemental properties to unleash deadly attacks against their enemies. Titans, Warlocks and Hunters will use it in different ways, meaning no single class will feel the same.

Beyond Light will also feature a new raid in the form of Deep Stone Crypt. It’s an ancient place which has remained dormant for decades, and you will need to team up with a bunch of equally passionate Guardians to conquer its secrets. We imagine it will be equally as challenging and inventive as the raids which came before it, which is no bad thing.

Following the launch of Beyond Light, Bungie has said it will begin cycling out older Destiny 2 content to lessen the install size across all platforms. This means that locations, strikes and other activities that aren’t actively played will be stored in the “Destiny Content Vault” that you can access of your own accord. In addition, this will be accompanied by original Destiny content returning to the fold, with The Cosmodrome arriving as a playable area later this year alongside the iconic Vault of Glass raid.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition – What is in it?

Alongside the standard edition, Beyond Light will also launch with a Digital Deluxe Edition containing the following content:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Full Year of Seasonal Content (4 Seasons Total)

With pre-order: Exotic Rimed Ghost Shell and Legendary Emblem

Freeze Tag Exotic Emote

No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle with Exotic Catalyst and Ornament

Any Other Sky Exotic Sparrow

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s Edition – What does it include?

Much like all major entries in the Destiny franchise, it will have a Collector’s Edition featuring a snazzy bag and all manner of other goodies hardcore fans will adore. We’ve listed out all of its contents below (FYI: it’s exclusive to the Bungie Store):

Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition (digital code only)

Die-Cast Splinter of Darkness Replica with lights

Europa Explorer’s Bag

Europa Exploration Canteen

Mysterious Logbook

Plus other discoveries from Europa

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…