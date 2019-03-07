Death Stranding is the debut project from Kojima Productions, the studio founded by legendary Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen, it looks set to be as bonkers and mind-bending as Kojima’s previous works.

Pre-order Death Stranding from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

After departing Konami, Hideo Kojima announced his new project in a big way at Sony’s press conference at E3 2016, and with it, the games industry is bringing huge expectation to the title, although we still don’t technically know what it is yet. What we do know is it will, hopefully, launch prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Trusted Reviews has rounded up all the latest news on the project, and we’ll be updating this page as more info arrives, so be sure to bookmark it!



Death Stranding News – Development is behind schedule

Hideo Kojima has provided a brief update on Death Stranding’s current state of development. Speaking in a recent interview with Japanese website J-Wave, Kojima said that work on Death Stranding has “has been slightly out of the initial plan, but not much delayed.”

“Many studios lag behind the planned release date,” Kojima explains in the interview, presumably citing the planned 2020 launch for Death Stranding.

In development for PlayStation platforms (time will tell whether it’s PS4 or PS5), Death Stranding is an open-world title starring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, with Guillermo Del Toro also being involved in some way.

The interview also appears to state that Death Stranding is playable from start to finish, but the team is yet to begin putting finishing touches on the experience.

However you slice it, it’s reassuring to hear that Death Stranding is being worked on to a deadline and won’t be lingering in development limbo forever.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games | Upcoming Xbox One Games

What is Death Stranding?

Death Stranding is the debut project from Kojima Productions in development exclusively for PS4. The upcoming action title will be the first work by Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear Solid, since departing from Konami in 2015. The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus stars as the game’s lead in a seemingly war-torn world filled with all sorts of unusual phenomena.

The above 8-minute clip is beautifully presented and incredibly grotesque, showcasing Sam, the character of Norman Reedus, as he and a few others are attacked by an unknown alien force. The invisible adversaries drag one poor soul away before the other is pulled into the air, desperately stabbing himself to death so he isn’t taken alive. What might happen to him is anyone’s guess.

We won’t spoil the rest of the trailer, but it begins and ends with a line from Norman Reedus that shines a fascinating light on what Death Stranding might be about:

“Once there was an explosion, a bang which gave birth to time and space. Once there was an explosion, a bang which set a planet spinning in that space. Once there was an explosion, a bang which gave rise to life as we know it. And then, came the next explosion.”

Fans on the official Reddit have already begun theorizing what this quote could mean, linking it to the Big Bang as the initial creation of life and the second potentially referenced the asteroid that wiped out prehistoric life on Earth. Finally, the third could be another meteor, as presented by the crater at the end of Death Stranding’s latest trailer.

The aforementioned meteor may have contained an alien organism that feeds on other lifeforms to survive, which explains accelerated ageing and the need to cling onto genetically modified embryo (the weird babies attached to Norman’s chest) to survive and reverse the effects. The potential outcomes are plentiful, and we can’t wait to find out more.

Death Stranding release date – when is it coming out?

A release date for Death Stranding remains unconfirmed. Hideo Kojima confirmed that it will be released before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so perhaps a 2019 release date is on the cards?

Death Stranding was a major focus at E3 2018 alongside The Last of Us 2, Spider-Man and Ghosts of Tsushima.

Death Stranding gameplay – how does it play?

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions stated on Twitter that Death Stranding will try and go beyond the traditional definition of “action” and “RPG” found in similar games. This confirms to us that Death Stranding is certainly ambitious, and won’t be like anything Kojima has done before.

Hideo Kojima has said that Death Stranding will be an open-world action game with online elements. It will also have the trademark storytelling you’d want from a Kojima project, so expect something surreal, silly and over-the-top.

Kojima has explained “with Death Stranding, I’d like to offer the next step, the future of gaming” with gameplay and storytelling that goes beyond genre conventions. It also appears Guillermo Del Toro is more involved with the project than we first thought.

Finally, Kojima has confirmed that Death Stranding has entered “full-blown development” at Kojima Productions, but it’s still a while off.

Related: Days Gone

Hideo Kojima confirmed during a panel at PlayStation Experience 2016 that Death Stranding will use the Decima Engine, the same tech used to power Horizon: Zero Dawn on PS4.

Kojima Productions is working close with Guerilla Games on the development of Death Stranding, so much so that Kojima has been provided with the source code to the engine. Everything we’ve seen of Death Stranding thus far has been running directly on PS4 Pro, setting a high benchmark for the finished experience.

Death Stranding trailer – How does it look?

We’ve compiled all of the latest trailers for Kojima Production’s Death Stranding below:

Death Stranding has us excited, how about you? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook!