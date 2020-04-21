Death Stranding PC release delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Kojima Productions has announced that the PC version of Death Stranding will now launch on July 14 to allow for more development time.

Originally scheduled to launch in June, the PC release has been pushed back due to complications brought upon by work-from-home orders in Japan, making it more difficult to co-ordinate and complete the porting process.

It’s a relatively small delay, and we’re more than happy to wait if it means the finished product is the best it can possibly be. Given how gorgeous Death Stranding is on consoles, it stands a chance of being truly stunning on a powerful gaming PC.

The PC version of Death Stranding will feature enhanced visual, resolution and performance options compared to its console sibling, allowing players to produce some impressive results with the right hardware. Here’s hoping it stands up on a more modest setup, too.

A crossover with Half-Life has also been announced for the PC release, providing players with a number of unique in-game cosmetics inspired by the iconic shooter series. Norman Reedus looks absurdly weird/adorable when sporting a headcrab hat.

Published by 505 Games, Sony isn’t taking the reins with this release, despite a PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn currently in the works to launch later this year. It’s likely due to the fact that Kojima Productions is a third-party studio.

Death Stranding is a fantastic game, earning 5/5 in our review thanks to its inviting world, strange mechanics and surprisingly emotional narrative. It’s a beautiful debut from Hideo Kojima’s new studio, and we can’t wait to see what they produce next.

“It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling,” reads our verdict.

