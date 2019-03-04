The Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass costs almost double the game itself

Following its release last week, the season pass for Dead or Alive 6 has been unveiled in all its obscenely expensive glory.

Acting as the first in a series of season passes for Koei Tecmo’s fighter, it will include two additional characters alongside an abundance of unlockable costumes.

It comes it at £73.99/$92.99 respectively, offering a surprisingly substantial difference between both territories.

This hefty season pass doesn’t really come as a shock with Dead or Alive 6, given how the previous title traded in DLC by the truckload.

It particularly loved flaunting a number of purchasable costumes for its characters, acting as the perfect way for fans to get their scantily-clad fanservice.

Koei Tecmo has also said it may release additional content outside of the pass before the second is introduced, so you aren’t getting everything for the price listed above.

You can find the full list of planned content for Season Pass 1 below:

Season Pass 1 Bonus Content:

DOA6 NiCO Technomancer Gear

DOA6 Nyotengu Wrestling Costume

Featured Content:

DOA6 Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.1 (13 Costumes)

DOA6 Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.2 (13 Costumes)

DOA6 Costume Pack Vol.1 (13 Costumes)

DOA6 Costume Pack Vol.2 (13 Costumes)

DOA6 Additional Character Mai Shiranui

DOA6 Mai Shiranui Debut Costumes (5 Costumes)

DOA6 Additional New Character

DOA6 Additional New Character Debut Costumes (5 Costumes)

Earning 7/10 in our review, we praised Dead or Alive 6 for its fun, accessible combat and robust roster of playable characters both old and new:

‘A robust combat system, plentiful characters and a meaningful progression system combine to create a worthwhile fighter that I’d recommend checking out. It certainly isn’t the finest the genre has to offer, but it does more than enough to stand out.’

Will you be picking up Dead or Alive 6's expensive season pass?