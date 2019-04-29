Days Gone is the UK’s biggest gaming launch of 2019, beating some major competition

Having launched on April 26, PS4 exclusive Days Gone has rocketed to the top of the UK sales chart.

Mortal Kombat 11 almost reigned supreme, but occupies second place behind Sony Bend’s post-apocalyptic adventure. World War Z also dropped to 10th place after a strong start.

While it failed to meet the performance of fellow PS4 exclusives Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, Days Gone is still the UK’s biggest physical launch of 2019 thus far.

Despite failing to live up to the standards set by its blockbuster siblings, Days Gone still beat out the likes of Anthem, Far Cry New Dawn and Resident Evil 2 to be the year’s biggest physical launch.

Keep in mind that digital sales on PlayStation Store aren’t taken into account here, which make up an increasingly larger slice of the overall picture these days.

You can find last week’s full chart below:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sekiro Forza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe World War Z

Our computing writer Ryan Jones scored Days Gone 7/10 in his review, impressed by the sprawling world and zombie hordes yet ultimately let down by lacklustre storytelling:

‘Days Gone has a couple of fantastic ideas, including the blockbuster horde battles that offer some of the most heart-pounding zombie spectacles I’ve seen yet.

Unfortunately, these fantastic moments are fleeting, with generic missions, a messy story, and a plague of technical bugs holding back Days Gone from becoming a zombie-slaying classic.’

