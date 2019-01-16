Dances are being removed from Forza Horizon 4 as Fortnite lawsuits emerge

The latest update for Forza Horizon 4 has removed the ‘Carlton’ and ‘Floss’ dances from player customisation options.

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 4 allows you to customise your character with new clothes, facial features and iconic dances to use upon completing races.

However, the latest update for the popular racer sees the removal of two dances that are currently the subject of unfolding lawsuits concerning Fortnite.

Alfonso Ribeiro, known for his role as Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has sued Epic Games for the unauthorised use of his beloved dance move.

The Backpack Kid, known for popularising The Floss, is also suing for the use and sale of a dance move he is heavily associated with.

Knowing this, Microsoft is likely just avoiding the possibility of legal action currently taking place with the biggest game in the world. To be honest, we can’t blame them.

It remains uncertain whether a specific dance move can be trademarked, as modern law seems to state choreography can be copyrighted and not specific instances.

Epic Games is dealing with a complicated bag of worms with this, especially since such things haven’t really been discussed in gaming before.

Despite removing a handful of popular emotes, Forza Horizon 4 is still a wonderful racing experience, earning 10/10 in our review and continuing the series’ streak of excellence.

‘You know what? I adore it. I adore every second. Forza Horizon 4 is potentially the best racing game I’ve ever played in terms of the sheer amount of stuff and how much fun I’ve had.

I’m not a devout racing game fan, so I’m not going to say it’s the best racing game ever, but I can say absolutely that it’s the racing game I’m going to be comparing the genre to in my head, moving forwards,’ said Jake Tucker in his review.

