Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event teases big news during not-E3

The studio behind the forthcoming AAA game Cyberpunk 2077 has announced a ‘Night City Wire’ event, scheduled to take place on June 11.

Details are scarce beyond a Twitter teaser from CD Project Red advising fans to “get ready”, but it’s likely to be a live stream in place of the event planned for the cancelled E3 gaming expo. The timings certainly line up.

The game is scheduled to arrive this autumn, so it’s likely E3 would have been Cyberpunk 2077’s last major showcase before the September release. Last year at E3, the studio brought Keanu Reeves along to its presentation and announced him as a playable character named Johnny Silverhands, so there’s a tough act to follow.

The likelihood is we’ll get some new gameplay footage and some other unseen parts of Night City. Marcin Momot, the global community lead for CD Projekt Red just says “stuff will be shown!”

Because there’s no E3 gaming expo this year, we’re going to be hearing a lot about standalone events from developers of individual games. It’ll be interesting to see how it works in terms of scheduling. E3 is usually such a well co-ordinated event with very little in the way of overlapping announcements.

We’ll be keeping track of all of the major news from the major publishers and manufacturers whether it’s during the traditional show dates or not. We’re hoping to see footage from some of the first games to grace the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X for starters.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on September 17, 2020. It’s coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on the aforementioned date, while the Google Stadia version is currently listed as ‘coming soon.’ The original plans were to launch the game in April, but it’s hard to imagine that would have taken place anyway, given the current global situation.

