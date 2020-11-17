Cyberpunk 2077 will ship on two discs – and here’s how much space it could take up

New information has surfaced on Reddit which appears to reveal that CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will ship on two blu-ray discs when it launches this December.

A user on the website has posted what appears to be the boxart of the upcoming RPG, unveiling what players can expect inside the packaging alongside a few other important details.

Perhaps most notably is that Keanu Reeves’ futuristic RPG will launch across two blu-ray discs, with the install size expecting to take up a minimum of roughly 70GB. This is no surprise, and wouldn’t be the first time a game of this magnitude would take up such an amount of space.

As for the game itself, the physical version will allegedly contain the following goodies, which is a similar bundle to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

2 x Blu-ray disc

World Compendium

Stickers

Postcards

Game Map

Digital Content Access

CD Projekt Red has always done right by its fans when it comes to the sheer amount of content available in its games, and that includes the substance of its physical releases. We’re chuffed to see such a trend continue with Cyberpunk 2077, even if it’s been years in the making.

Initially set to launch in November, Cyberpunk 2077 received another sudden delay into December to allow the developer a few extra weeks to refine the experience across all platforms. Now, it will be arriving on the 10th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC. Here’s hoping the development team has plenty of time to relax after what is undoubtedly a brutal period of crunch.

Here’s what we thought of the upcoming RPG in our most recent preview: “Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.”

“Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.” With any luck, this monolithic adventure will live up to the hype.

