Cyberpunk 2077 Unlock Times: Here’s when you can preload and play the RPG

CD Projekt Red has announced when players can begin preloading Cyberpunk 2077 across all platforms, alongside exactly when it will unlock in certain territories on release day.

Set to launch across PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the year’s most anticipated games and the most ambitious project the Polish studio has ever embarked upon.

Now, CDPR has released exact unlock and preload times for the dystopian RPG across all platforms and territories via the official website. They’ve even been compiled in a fancy little map you can see for yourself below.

In the United Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077 will unlock across all platforms at midnight on December 10, meaning those who are willing to stay up late can jump right in seconds after the game launches. American audiences can enjoy things somewhat earlier at 7pm ET and 4pm PST, giving them an entire evening to sink into Night City.

Console players are on a slightly different schedule to PC and Stadia, with PS4 and Xbox One unlocking at “midnight local time” regardless of your territory. This is likely due to the restrictions put in place by Sony and Microsoft, who prefer to uniform approach to when new titles such as this become available on its hardware. And don’t worry, you can play on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility.

Cyberpunk 2077 can be preloaded on GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store, although exact timings differ depending on your timezone. Steam and Epic will begin on December 7 at 8am PT and 4pm GMT. As for GOG, this will make things available from 3am PT and 11am GMT from December 7. The download is rather large, so make sure you’ve got plenty of time and space.

