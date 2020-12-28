Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch? Here’s the only way you’ll see it

Given the problems Xbox One and PS4 gamers have experienced with Cyberpunk 2077, the chances of a native Nintendo Switch release fall somewhere between slim and none.

However, where there is a will there is a way, and often that includes a little tinkering on the part of some helpful hackers.

Given the game is also available via the cloud on Google Stadia – without requiring masses of on-device CPU and GPU power – it means getting Stadia running on the Switch means you can play Cyberpunk 2077 too.

That’s exactly what hacker Nintendrew has managed to do, starting with installing the Android operating system on the Switch. In turn, that enabled the Stadia Android app to be loaded onto the hybrid console. The hacker was able to map Joy-Con support and achieve a 1080p resolution on the television set.

You can see how this definitely-don’t-try-this-at-home mod was achieved in the video below.

Of course, the addition of Stadia to a Switch means you can also play any Google Stadia game on the console. Effectively, it just makes the console an Android tablet, meaning you can achieve anything that’s possible on Google’s platform, from a gaming persepective.

If goes without saying that once this hack has been executed, you will have invalidated your Switch warranty. It’s also unlikely you’ll use this hack more than you would your library of Nintendo Switch games that certainly aren’t available on the Android platform.

So, while this is a fun experiment, you’re probably just better off buying a Switch-alike controller cradle for your Android (or iOS) smartphone and enjoying Google Stadia games that way.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch in its native form. The developer CD Projekt Red has been forced to offer refunds for all gamers who purchased the game for Xbox One and PS4, while it attempts to iron out the bugs that have rendered it “unplayable” in the eyes of some early adopters.