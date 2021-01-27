Cyberpunk 2077 now has official modding support from CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has now introduced official modding support for Cyberpunk 2077, which will make it much easier for users to create their own custom content.

Mods have been cropping up for Cyberpunk 2077 ever since it was released back in December, but these have been done without the official blessing of its Polish creators.

Now, the studio has unleashed the beginnings of comprehensive modding support, although the current offerings aren’t as comprehensive as what was offered with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The modding support page is now live, and features the following:

Metadata: Per game release, required by some of the tools

ArchiveDump: A utility for listing contents of game data archives

TweakDump: A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries

TweakDB IDs: A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata

“Tools will be continuously updated alongside with game patches to ensure compatibility,” the site reads. Expect the mod tools to receive major refinements alongside upcoming updates for the game, many of which are expected in the next few months across both PC and console.

CD Projekt Red has already outlined many of its development plans for Cyberpunk 2077, with two additional updates coming to consoles in February and March, followed by a fully-fledged next-gen update later in the year. Refinements and fixes are also being made across all platforms, although the experience is far easier to swallow on a relatively powerful gaming PC.

Earning 4/5 in my review, here’s what I had to say about Cyberpunk 2077 upon its release: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, but it often falters under the weight of its own ambition.

Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre. I lost myself for hours, but such immersion also unveiled a number of deeper issues with its lacklustre themes and problematic writing.”

