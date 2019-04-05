Here’s how Cuphead plays on Nintendo Switch and how it’s still hard as ever

We just had a chance to go hands-on with Cuphead on Nintendo Switch, and it might be the definitive version of Studio MDHR’s platformer.

The fiendishly difficult adventure is currently exclusively to Xbox One and Windows 10, but that all changes on April 18th when it launches for Nintendo’s platform.

Like many releases, concerns regarding performance and other potential issues cloud around Switch ports like an unpleasant fog.

If you’re one those people, it’s time to dispel those fears. Cuphead runs like a dream on Nintendo Switch, translating everything we love about the original onto a smaller, and perhaps more importantly, handheld machine.

At EGX Rezzed I jumped into the game with a partner, first moving through one of the earlier platforming stages. Using a Pro Controller, commands were similar to Xbox One and proved as accurate as I’d expected.

How this will translate to a joy-con remains unclear, although I imagine trying to pull off trickier jumps and flawless parries will be much harder. Given the convenience this provides, it’s not the end of the world in our eyes.

After this was a boss battle, which unfortunately bested us after a couple of attempts. However, nothing has been compromised for the Switch release, featuring both difficulty settings from the original.

The Switch release will accompany a free update that adds a number of exciting new features to Cuphead, including the ability to play as either Cuphead or Mugman from the very beginning.

Cinematics are now completely animated in “fabulous locomotion” alongside a bunch of new animation and art across the experience. All of this good stuff will be on Switch at launch.

While we only had a small window of time with Cuphead on Nintendo Switch, it already feels like a wonderful version of one of the generation’s finest platformers.

Will you be picking up Cuphead on Nintendo Switch later this month? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.