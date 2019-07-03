Last year, Cuphead creators Studio MDHR announced that the game would be getting DLC this year: “The Delicious Last Course”. Sadly, the first – and presumably last, given its name – DLC for the punishingly hard platformer has been pushed into 2020.

“While we initially announced a 2019 release date for the Delicious Last Course expansion, our highest priority is making sure this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Furthermore, the development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team.

“With that in mind, we’re taking a page out of Chef Saltbaker’s book, and spending the necessary time to get the recipe just right. We’ll be moving the release of The Delicious Last Course, for all platforms, to 2020.”

It’s not all bad news for fans though, as the studio found time to put together another 30-second teaser trailer. This one seems to show two new boss fights in a new frosty extra world: a yeti and a snowman. Although it’s possible that both are different forms of the same boss, given how the main game played out.

And make no mistake: Cuphead is a damned fine title, if you have the patience to learn attack patterns. Punishingly hard, it’s not a game you can just blow through in a weekend. My Switch in-game clock shows 20 hours to 100% it – and that’s having previously played it through cooperatively on Xbox, with all the advantages that implies.

While Cuphead is Studio MDHR’s only release to date, the company is known for taking its time to truly polish the hand-drawn art and animation – with the title first announced back in 2013, before finally getting released five years later. On top of that, the company has already released a free patch offering new animated cutscenes and attack patterns, and is currently working on a version for Tesla entertainment systems.

Are you ready for more Cuphead? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

