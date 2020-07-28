Cuphead just received a surprise launch on PS4

UPDATE: The leak was accurate, and Cuphead has now launched on the PS4 accompanied by a playful animated trailer. Unfortunately, the developers have said we’ll be waiting a bit longer for the highly-anticipated downloadable content.

Original story follows:

A listing for Cuphead has appeared on the PlayStation Store in certain territories, hinting that a port of the hardcore platformer is in the works for Sony’s console.

Starting its life as an Xbox One exclusive, Cuphead is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. So, it would make sense for a PS4 port to materialise at some point. Well, it seems that time is almost upon us if this listing is to be believed.

The listing comes from Wario64 on Twitter, who noted that Cuphead has appeared on the PlayStation Store in select regions, but you’re currently unable to access the listing itself. Still, the logo is there for all to see, all but confirming it’s on the way.

Geoff Keighley is hosting a ‘Summer Games Fest’ stream at 4pm BST which will feature a huge update from a beloved indie studio, which certainly sounds like it could be related to Cuphead. It’s likely the Cuphead listing has emerged ahead of its official announcement, and we’ll be hearing about it later today. Fingers crossed for an immediate launch!

Related: Best Xbox One Games

If you aren’t familiar with Cuphead, it’s an obscenely challenging 2D platformer where you take on an assortment of levels and bosses across gorgeous hand-drawn environments inspired by classic cartoons. It’s wonderful, earning a well deserved 4/5 in our original review.

“It’s almost needless to say that the visuals are incredible, creating a stunning run-and-gun boss battler that looks straight out of 1930s ‘toons. In fact, the presentation, the audio, the music and the general vibe are unbelievable,” reads our verdict from Stuart Andrews.

“Cuphead will be too tough for some players, and you’d have to look to the likes of Nioh or Dark Souls to find something as brutal and unforgiving. It’s going to take some serious skill and experience to beat those bosses, but Cuphead keeps on bringing you back for more until you do.”

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…