Crysis Remastered has a “Can it Run Crysis?” graphics setting for hardcore PC players

Crysis has been infamous for over a decade because of how demanding it is on PC hardware, even bringing modern powerhouses to their knees on the highest settings.

But now – a remastered effort is on the way and seeks to refine the original experience with new visuals, enhanced gameplay features and even some playful jabs about the iconic impact it had way back in 2007.

Crysis Remastered will feature a new graphical settings mode known as “Can it Run Crysis” which is intended to push your gaming machine to its limits. Crytek has even released a screenshot to showcase the differences between the original and the remaster which lands on September 18th for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Some players in the replies are worried about the new screenshot losing some of the realism and personality of the vanilla version, touching on the saturation of colours being a little too excessive. I honestly think it looks lovely, but we’ll have to wait until the full release to see all the big changes.

But will your computer be able to run Crysis? Thankfully, if you’re an avid gamer than chances are your PC won’t be melting at the mere sight of Crysis Remastered. The full list of system requirements have been made available ahead of release, and you can see them for yourself below:

Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered is already available on Nintendo Switch, and is a fairly impressive port given it’s translating one of the most demanding games in existence over to a tiny portable console. Its visuals and performance are definitely awash with compromises, but it’s far from a dealbreaker for those who’ve yet to experience the ambitious sci-fi shooter.

