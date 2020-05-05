Crucible is an ambitious new free-to-play shooter from Amazon Games

Amazon Games has unveiled Crucible, a free-to-play multiplayer shooter coming to PC later this month. We now have a trailer alongside a handful of precious gameplay details.

Set to launch on May 20th through Steam, this is Amazon Games’ first major foray into the shooter market, so obviously brings with it some lofty expectations.

Crucible is in development at Relentless Studios, who were originally hoping to release the game in March, but were sadly delayed by circumstances relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Featuring a selection of ten playable characters, Crucible has you doing battle against opposing teams each fighting to complete objectives and emerge victorious.

There are three confirmed game modes thus far, which we’ve detailed below. Prepare yourself for some absurdly fancy names:

Heart of the Hives – Two four-player teams do battle with bosses located across the map.

Harvester Command – Two teams of eight seek to capture and hold a select number of harvesters

– Alpha Hunters – Eight teams of two fight to be the last one standing. Throughout you can use a material called Essence to level up.

Having to contend with AI enemies alongside fellow players is a premise which often works well in multiplayer shooters, although Crucible will be entering an incredibly crowded space in the free-to-play market. Time will tell whether it can compete.

Amazon Games is also working on New World, an MMORPG set in 17th Century Europe set to release in August. By the end of this year, Amazon should have a reasonable portfolio of titles on the market, and its streaming service known as Project Tempo is also in the works, although release details remain unknown.

