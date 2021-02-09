Crash Bandicoot 4 hits Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 12

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next month, and yes, Nintendo Switch owners have been invited to the party too!

The PlayStation platform hero arrived on PS4 and Xbox One last year, but will commemorate his 25th year on this earth with a next-gen and Switch release on March 12. The game will also land on PC via Battle.net at a yet-to-be-announced date.

However, it’s the launch on Switch – often overlooked by third-party developers – that may excite gamers the most. In terms of how the next-gen versions of the game will improve things, a post on the PlayStation blog explains the enhancements on PS5.

It promises to support “supporting 4K at 60 FPS” and “dynamic enhanced 3D Audio.” Sony also says the “PS5’s DualSense wireless controller brings adaptive triggers to your fingertips. Feel the DNA change in objects hit by Neo Cortex’s blaster and feel the grip of Tawna’s Hookshot.”

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game will cost $59.99/£59.99. If you can’t wait until March 12, you can buy the game on PS4 and receive a free upgrade to next-gen when it arrives. The Switch version is $39.99/£39.99.

Toys For Bob’s game brings the legendary orange mutant into the modern era, building on the legacy of Naughty Dog’s earliest efforts, and is what we called an “inventive evolution of the original trilogy” in our review last year.

The game is a direct sequel to the original PlayStation trilogy, and we gave Crash Bandicoot 4 a four-star review upon its release in October 2020. We praised the brighter and more expressive characters, and the way masks added a new layer of challenge to game stages.

Our reviewer Jade King did feel the difficulty levels were a little uneven at times, while she wished for more traditional platform levels. Crash 4 is a new original story that follows the 2017 remasters dubbed the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane trilogy.