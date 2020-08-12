Control is getting a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there’s a catch

Remedy Entertainment has announced Control: Ultimate Edition, a new version of the third-person shooter which includes all of its downloadable expansions alongside some other cool bonuses.

This new version of the game will be launching digitally across PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 27th for a fairly reasonable £29.99, which isn’t bad considering the game itself without any additional content only launched last year. If you’ve yet to jump on Control, it’s definitely worth playing.

Here’s what we thought in our 4/5 review: “Control is one of Remedy Entertainment’s greatest achievements. As a shooter, it’s lovingly satisfying to play, as all of its mechanics mesh to create a slick, supernatural explosion of paranormal powers and eclectic gunplay.”

“Combine that with open-ended exploration and the package is nearing excellence. So it’s a shame the narrative can be needlessly muddled, stewing at a slow pace before rocketing towards a conclusion that sadly doesn’t feel earned in the end.”

Related: Marvel’s Avengers Preview

Remedy Entertainment has also confirmed that Control will be receiving an upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but this will only be available for free to those who purchase the Ultimate Edition. So if you happened to have recently bought Control or have owned it since launch, you’re out of luck.

This is a bit of a shame, and a rare exception with the majority of other publishers offering free upgrades when transitioning to the new consoles. Remedy has arguably found a loophole through the Smart Delivery system by positioning Control: Ultimate Edition as its own product, while the vanilla release will remain on existing platforms only.

Few details have been released surounding the next-gen versions of Control, beyond the fact they will be optimised for each respective platform. We wouldn’t be surprised if they also take advantage of ray tracing, given this feature has been heavily flaunted by the PC version since it launched last year.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…