Civilization 6 is getting a sizeable season pass update, adding new leaders, new civilisations and more to the three-year-old strategy title. Here’s the full rundown of what’s included in the Civilization 6 Frontier Pass.

Alongside a series of free updates for all players, there will also be a paid ‘season pass’ update. This isn’t a full expansion pack, but will add significantly to the base game. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac and Linux.

The two existing DLC expansions – Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm – added new game modes and a whole range of new features to the title. Now, this latest update will go even further.

Anton Strenger, from Firaxis, told PCGamesN:

“We heard from players that new leaders and civilisations top their wish list. There are still lots of interesting cultures from history who are good candidates for civilisations and plenty of compelling leaders, and we always enjoy the process of designing these, so we’re happy to give players more! “The gameplay modes we’re adding are new systems that players can opt into more modularly and let us push design in some directions that maybe play a little looser with historical realism, but if you enjoy testing yourself against historical leaders or leading great civilisations from history, we’ll have plenty of those too.”

The first new civs to be added are Maya and Gran Colombia. While the Maya civ has featured in the series previously, Gran Colombia is a completely new addition. These additions will also be accompanied by two new leaders, an Apocalypse game mode, new resources and new city states.

The Maya and Gran Colombia pack can be bought separately, if you want those civs but not the whole season pass. If you do want the whole lot, that will set you back $40. UK pricing will likely surface in the near future.

