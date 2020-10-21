Celebrate global nuclear annihilation with a free week of Fallout 76

Bethesda has announced that a free week for Fallout 76 is coming later this week for all players, and will also feature a preview of its Fallout 1st programme.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fallout lore, October 23 is known as Nuclear Annihilation Day. To be more specific, it marks the date where China brought the Sino-American War to a gruesome close by unleashing a nuclear strike on the United States.

This quickly sunk the world into nuclear oblivion, creating the morbid universe we know and love from Bethesda’s iconic RPG franchise. So, to celebrate the occasion, Fallout 76 will be going free-to-play across all platforms for an entire week. Well, until October 26, which is close enough.

Related: Best RPG Games

During the free trial players will have complete access to the base game alongside the Wastelanders and Nuclear Winter updates, which released earlier this year and virtually transformed the overall experience by adding a more robust storyline, human NPCs and more. So, if you’ve been curious this is a good time to check things out.

Bethesda will be running a selection of in-game events to attract new players while also providing Double XP for those who want to grind their characters to the higher echelons of progression. You’ll also net Double score and 25% off legendary weapons during the free trial period to boot.

We revisited Fallout 76 following its last major update and came away impressed with what we saw, although it still lacks the heart and soul that made the franchise so special: ” The region of West Virginia now feels more alive with an increased populace, deeper quests and a greater focus on your place in its living, breathing world. But many of its problems remain, and haven’t been improved with such a major expansion.”

Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, we imagine Fallout 76 will become a common feature of Xbox Game Pass moving forward, and should be an effective way on attracting more players to the evolving online RPG.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…