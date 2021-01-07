CD Projekt Red states that rumours about Cyberpunk 2077 updates are “simply not true”

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a recent leak on Reddit concerning the upcoming update schedule for Cyberpunk 2077 is completely false.

The Reddit thread began gathering steam earlier this month, claiming to include testimonies from members of the Polish studio confirming future updates to the game alongside its upcoming next-gen upgrades. It was very detailed, although many of the details felt overblown in the wider context. Turns out we were right to be sceptical.

It claimed that CDPR was planning a “No Man’s Sky” type of comeback for Cyberpunk 2077 following its rather tumultuous release, with a next-gen relaunch of sorts planned for later this year. While an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X is indeed in the works, it remains unclear when it will arrive and what new features players can expect from it.

Writing on Twitter, the studio said: “Normally we don’t comment on rumors but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true.” At the time of writing, extensive patches are coming to the console versions in the coming months. It’s still a very flawed experience unless you’re playing on PC, largely because the disparity of power is so large.

CDPR has said that its pipeline of free downloadable content will begin in the near future, delivering new items, quets and weapons for players to play with across Night City. I’m holding out for the PS5 version until my next playthrough, so I’m hoping the whole situation is smoothed out by then. For now, here’s what I thought in my 4/5 review: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, but it often falters under the weight of its own ambition.”

“Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre. I lost myself for hours, but such immersion also unveiled a number of deeper issues with its lacklustre themes and problematic writing.”