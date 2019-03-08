CD Projekt Red says work on Cyberpunk 2077 is “far from over”

The wait for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long one, and it might grow even longer if a new video is to be believed.

A recent video looking into the upcoming title’s development explores Cyberpunk’s world, characters and overall creation behind-the-scenes.

To be more specific, Doug Cockle, otherwise known as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, notes that work on the sci-fi RPG is “far from over.”

“True to the promise made in 2013, it’s still coming when it’s ready,” Cockle explains teasingly in the below video.

A 48 minute gameplay video released back in 2018 teased an RPG of unparalleled scope, so it’s no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 is taking so long to develop.

Here’s hoping that CD Projekt Red’s latest project is worth the wait, living up to the incredibly high bar set by Geralt’s swansong.

We wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Cyberpunk 2077 came to PS5 and Xbox Two or even acts as a cross-generational title.

How about you? Are you hoping we hear about a Cyberpunk 2077 release date soon? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @tustedreviews.