CD Projekt Red outlines plans to fix console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and how to get a refund

Following its release last week, CD Projekt Red has reflected on the negative feedback to console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and how it plans to fix them.

While it looks positively gorgeous on a capable PC, Cyberpunk 2077 across PlayStation and Xbox platforms is lagging behind in a significant way, especially for those who are playing on last-gen hardware.

Base consoles have been subject to major performance problems, visual glitches and an overall experience which simply doesn’t do the player or RPG any justice. Metacritic user scores and “CyberBug2077” trending worldwide over the weekend is a clear indication that fans aren’t happy right now.

Now, CD Projekt Red has released a statement regarding the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and how it plans to address their broken state with a number of updates in 2021. A couple of big updates are planned for the PS4 and Xbox One iterations, and are set to drop in the first two months of 2021.

It’s sobering to see CDPR openly acknowledge the problems that are currently plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 across consoles, but knowing they will either have to wait several months for the game to improve or instead pursue a refund can’t feel great.

Those who picked up the game hoping for a worthwhile time on older consoles are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Next-gen consoles fare much better, but still don’t offer a technical showcase that takes advantage of the hardware. It’s likely a dedicated upgrade is several months away, especially given the situation with base consoles right now.

If you’re sticking with the console version, here’s a few tips on how to make it look better by adjusting graphical settings. Earning 4/5 in my review, I praised Cyberpunk 2077 for its expansive open world and innovative RPG elements, but criticsed its underwhelming core narrative and problematic approach to female character writing. It’s one of my favourite games of 2020, but isn’t without a few flaws.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now across PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.