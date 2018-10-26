Capcom is bringing three classic Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch

Capcom has announced that it plans to bring three classic Resident Evil titles to Nintendo Switch in 2019.

The sudden announcement was made on the publisher’s variety of social media accounts, who said more information will be available soon.

In terms of what games are coming to the hybrid console, Switch owners can look forward to the original Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil 0 and, of course, Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4, regarded by many as a survival horror masterpiece, has been made available on nearly every modern platform in existence since its 2005 release.

We imagine these will be ports of existing versions of each title already available on PS4 and Xbox One, albeit with potential visual and performance differences.

Though it’s unconfirmed, we’d love to see some new features implemented into each version, perhaps the joy-con could be used to replicate Resi 4’s motion controls on Wii?

Either way, it’s exciting to see Resident Evil classics making another appearance on Nintendo platforms, and being able to play them on the move is an added bonus.

