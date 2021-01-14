Capcom announces Resident Evil Showcase event for next week

Capcom has announced that it will soon be holding a Resident Evil Showcase event which will feature a bunch of news surrounding the survival horror franchise.

The upcoming event will take place on January 21 at 10am BST and will cover a huge amount of news regarding Resident Evil Village such as a new trailer and our first official glimpse at gameplay. I would also expect release date news to be mentioned in some capacity.

In addition to Resident Evil Village, Capcom is teasing what appears to be a new online game in the Resident Evil universe, with players able to sign up for a closed beta test ahead of the franchise’ 25th anniversary. You will need to be a Resident Evil Ambassador to take part, though.

The beta test will be playable on PS4 and Xbox One, although those in possession of next-gen consoles will be able to play using backward compatibility. The mysterious title will likely be unveiled in some capacity next week, and you can register your personal interest here.

Resident Evil Village was subject to a massive leak in 2020, which resulted in a development build of the game appearing online alongside information on the game’s narrative, characters and boss battles. It was part of a larger attack on Capcom, although thankfully didn’t spoil things for too many people.

The last major game in the series was Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, a remake of the original game which sadly didn’t left up to expectations in my review: “Resident Evil 3 is a bit of a disappointment. It’s still a gorgeously spooky time, but one that is marred by an overly brief campaign and a so-so multiplayer component that doesn’t reach the standard we’ve come to expect from Capcom in recent years.”

