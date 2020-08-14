Can I still play Fortnite on Android devices?

Following a dramatic fallout between Apple and Epic Games, Fortnite has now been removed from the Google Play Store, making it rather difficult to access the battle royale on Android devices.

However, unlike iOS, there are a few workarounds for hardcore players who can’t go without their Fortnite fix, since it remains unclear exactly when this spat between Epic Games and these massive tech companies will come to a close. Chances are, it will be a while.

Can I still play Fortnite on Android?

Yes! If Fortnite is already installed on your device, you shouldn’t have a problem launching it and continuing to play as normal. Don’t delete it though, since you’ll then need to find an alternative means of installation until the Google Play listing makes a comeback.

And if you’re yet to download Fortnite, don’t worry, as you can still get it via Epic’s own website (click here), while owners of Samsung Galaxy devices can currently download Fortnite from the Galaxy Store app, although it remains to be seen whether that will be taken down as well.

Can I play Fortnite on iOS right now?

The short answer is a resounding yes, although it’s kinda complicated. Those who already have Fortnite installed on their iOS device can launch and play it without any problems, you can even purchase V-Bucks. You will be limited to the current version of Fortnite though, with no future updates coming to the game until things are sorted between Epic Games and Apple.

If you’ve downloaded Fortnite in the past, it’s possible to reinstall it by making your way to your profile on the App Store. From here, go into your purchases and search Fortnite. If it appears, you can redownload it from there without any issues. Although, it will once again be the current version of the game with no additional updates, so keep that in mind.

If you’re yet to download Fortnite from the App Store though, then you unfortunately out of luck as Apple doesn’t allow third-party downloads or app stores. Here’s hoping Apple and Epic Games come to an agreement sooner rather than later.

