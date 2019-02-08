You can download Crackdown for free on Xbox One right now

To celebrate the upcoming release of Crackdown 3, Microsoft has made the original open-world shooter available for absolutely free.

Playable on Xbox One thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility feature, you can download Crackdown for free right now until further notice.

Launching as an Xbox 360 exclusive back in 2007, Crackdown remains a hugely enjoyable romp packed with silly superpowers, explosions and gangs to conquer.

Now, it’s back and enhanced on Xbox One X with improved textures, 4K support and better performance thanks to the modern hardware.

But what did we think about it back in the way. Well, here’s a snippet from Stuart Andrews’ 8/10 review:

“It isn’t profound, particularly deep or all that revolutionary, but it never fails to entertain in the most wonderful, big-hearted way. For me, that makes it the first must-have 360 game of the year.”

While it isn’t ripe with the bells and whistles you’d expect from the open-world action genre in 2019, Crackdown is still a good time worth revisiting. And it’s free, so there’s nothing to lose.

After countless delays, Crackdown 3 is finally set to launch for Xbox One and Windows on February 15, 2019. So, only a week until we can see what the threequel is all about.

