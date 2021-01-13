Call of Duty: Warzone now runs way better on PC thanks to DLSS

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone which incorporates DLSS support for those using Nvidia RTX graphics cards.

For those unfamiliar with DLSS, it stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and uses machine learning to predict how games should look and feel while dynamically feeding that image to you in real-time.

As a result, games can be natively rendered at a lower resolution, but produce an image that is of a much higher quality. A direct benefit of this is vastly increased performance in the right circumstances, which will likely work wonderfully in a fast paced multiplayer experience like Call of Duty: Warzone.

The feature is already present in a number of popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077. My entire review playthrough of the latter made use of the feature, allowing me to play at a full 4K resolution with ultra settings using an Nvidia RTX 2080Ti. If such a feat was accomplished without DLSS, I likely would have had a much harder time.

Since launch, Call of Duty: Warzone has quickly grown into one of the biggest battle royale games on the planet, adopting a seasonal model that sees the addition of new operators, weapons, modes and map changes on a regular basis. It’s also free-to-play, which has played a large factor in attracting such a large audience.

We aim to revisit our review in the near future, but here’s what we thought back at launch: “Warzone is a fine example of how you can iterate on a formula and improve it, but remove the heart of something by playing it a little too safe. Blackout covered up the surgical cleanliness at its core with zombies and over-the-top items. Warzone has no such crutch, leaving it fighting the good fight, but for no real reason.”