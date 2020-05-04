Call of Duty: Warzone is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The latest high-profile battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, has been a hit thanks to its offering of triple-A polish in a free-to-play package. Now, Infinity Ward has confirmed that the game will make the jump to next generation consoles.

In an interview with French gaming site, Gamergen.com, Infinity Ward’s narrative director, Taylor Kurosaki, said: “I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them.”

We’ve been expecting confirmation of this for some time, nonetheless fans of the game will be relieved that it has finally turned up. Thanks to the extensive backwards compatibility plans that both Microsoft and Sony have outlined for their next gen consoles, we expect to see a lot of games make the transition. This is especially true for major free-to-play efforts such as Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

That’s hugely exciting for anyone who wants to pick up a next-gen console at the end of the year, but there was worse news for gamers who have opted for Google Stadia. As Kurosaki explained: “We’ve got no plan of porting it on Google Stadia at this time.”

Infinity Ward confirmed on April 11 that over 50 million players had played Warzone in its first month, making it a huge success. However, the game still has its flaws and only bagged a three and a half star rating in our review.

The game’s ‘Verdansk’ map was on particular bug-bear. Our reviewer said: “There’s something inherently soulless in Verdansk, the name of the map. It always feels flat, especially when compared to the flamboyant and wonderfully charming style of Apex Legends. Hell, it even feels flat when compared to the only other Call of Duty battle royale game, Blackout.”

“Warzone is a fine example of how you can iterate on a formula and improve it, but remove the heart of something by playing it a little too safe. Blackout covered up the surgical cleanliness at its core with zombies and over-the-top items. Warzone has no such crutch, leaving it fighting the good fight, but for no real reason. Overall, it’s fun but it lacks the style of its contenders. Given a choice, I’d go for the wise-cracking idiot over the well-dressed business person every single time, and Warzone is definitely the latter. Classic Leonard.”

