Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 begins next week, and features a familiar face

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will begin next week across all platforms.

The exact start date is June 3, and will see the blockbuster shooter introduce a new battle pass which will include operators, weapons, cosmetics and more to unlock over the coming months.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is the introduction of Captain Price as a playable operator. Previously exclusive to the solo campaign, he now joins the likes of Ghost and other series’ veterans as multiplayer characters.

You’ll gain access to him immediately after purchasing the battle pass, which will also ensure you’re gaining all premium rewards with each newly procured rank. There’s plenty of goodies to uncover across the dozens of tiers, so players will want to jump right in next week.

The new season’s launch date was announced with a trailer on the official Call of Duty Twitter account. It focuses on Captain Price, providing a recap of the main campaign’s narrative and how exactly the veteran soldier found himself in the multiplayer ranks.

A number of elements from Season 4 will transfer over to Warzone, with the battle royale coexisting in the same platform as Modern Warfare. This doesn’t mean owners of the main game will have an advantage, but they’ll certainly have access to a wider range of items and unlocks.

Given we’re already in the month of May, it’s surprising that this year’s entry hasn’t been announced in any capacity. Rumoured to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there’s always a chance it will appear at the PS5 digital event set to take place next week.

Sony and Activision have a long-running relationship, and there’s no reason to assume this won’t continue into the next generation of consoles. We just hope this return to Treyarch’s subseries is complete with a worthwhile amount of innovation and surprises.

