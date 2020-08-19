Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War confirmed – watch the chilling teaser trailer here

Activision has confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be the next game in the iconic FPS series and has dropped the first teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

The new title, developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, will be revealed in full on August 26, which is little over a week away. Until then we’ve got a two minute trailer called ‘Know Your History’ to dive into, which tells us plenty about the plot and subject matter for the fifth instalment in the Black Ops series.

The clip features real world footage from a 1984 interview with Soviet defector and former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, whose words permeate and punctuate the entire chilling trailer.

After the introduction of Bezmenov, the teaser goes on to introduce one of the game’s characters, a purported Soviet spy codenamed ‘Perseus’ who was claimed to have infiltrated Western intelligence, determined to subvert US policy and ensure the USSR won the arms race.

Bezmenov goes on to talk about Soviet plans to demoralise the US over a 15-20 year period before destabilising its economy, foreign relations and defence systems. Sound familiar? Here’s the trailer posted on the official Call of Duty YouTube account this evening:

The more you watch this trailer, it becomes apparent the game’s plot will be this plan finally playing out in the modern era, with the US currently hell-bent on self destruction.

Bezmenov’s warning continues. He mentions the ability for foreign actors to exploit crisis that follows the reign of a Big Brother government in Washington DC, “which promises loads of things regardless of whether the promises are fulfilled or not.”

The teaser says the game is inspired by actual events and talks of a plan decades in the making. “Know your history or be doomed to repeat it,” the trailer states and ends with Bezmenov warning: “A time bomb is ticking. With every second the disaster is coming closer and closer. The danger is real.”

The worldwide reveal will take place in Verdansk on August 26. This sounds like the most intriguing storyline for a CoD game in quite some time. We cannot wait to see what Activision, Treyarch and Raven have in store next week.

