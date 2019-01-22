Call of Duty Black Ops 4 reveals Ambush, an all-new limited time mode

Treyarch and Activision have unveiled Ambush, a new limited-time mode coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

Previously leaked on Reddit, the development team behind Black Ops 4 has now confirmed that Ambush is indeed a real thing.

‘It’s true, Ambush is coming soon in Blackout as our next limited-time mode in Blackout—just not quite yet! Down But Not Out will be live for a couple of weeks on each platform, which started on PS4 earlier this week.

We’re planning to launch Ambush into the wild immediately afterward, so enjoy the insanity of DBNO while it’s live and let us know what you think of the redeploy system while we put the finishing touches on what’s to come.’

As for what Ambush itself will entail, players will be equipped with only sniper rifles and melee weapons, meaning you’ll need to fire from afar or get up-close and personal to grasp victory.

However, players won’t have a chance to jump into Ambush until Down But Not Out has wrapped up, which is only a matter of time.

Launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC back in October 2018, Black Ops 4 was notable for its excellent battle royale mode, traditional multiplayer and surprise lack of a solo campaign.

Earning 9/10 in our review, here’s what Jake Tucker thought of Treyarch’s latest shooter: ‘it’s probably one of the best multiplayer shooters released this year, and the AAA implementation of a battle royale is a fascinating thing to play, too.’

