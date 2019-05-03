The latest Call of Duty from Infinity Ward could be revealed ahead of E3 2019

Activision confirmed during its recent earnings call that a reveal for the latest entry in its blockbuster shooter series will be coming before this current fiscal quarter ends.

In simpler, less financially complicated jargon, that means that we’ll see an official reveal of Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: (insert subtitle here) before the end of June. We’re calling it Call of Duty 2019 for now.

Despite E3 2019 waiting ominously on the horizon, Activision has a habit of unveiling its latest titles before the show itself through a bespoke presentation of sorts.

The very same happened with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which also received extensive coverage at the year’s biggest gaming show. If history repeats itself, we could see the long-rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in a matter of weeks.

‘We need to do even more to maintain the breadth of our Call of Duty player base beyond the launch quarters,’ commented Activision’s Coddy Johnson.

‘The Call of Duty team is hard at work on that for this fall’s big content release, excitement for which is incredibly high around the organisation. We expect that both the launch and the post launch will bring game-changing experiences to our fans.’

Leaks emerging online for Call of Duty are also quite infamous, so we wouldn’t be surprised if something does slip through the cracks in the coming weeks.