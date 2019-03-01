Trending:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster is definitely coming, after remake receives PEGI rating

Jake Tucker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered could finally be A Thing, a year after originally rumoured, after a new listing has been handed down from the European ratings board PEGI.

The news backs up the rumours from a year ago that came about due to some early retail listings, including the fact the remaster wouldn’t be containing the game’s multiplayer component.

This will no doubt be a little gutting for those of us hoping to run around quickscoping people with the Intervention, or charging around like some sort of dual-wielding shotgun monster. However, it seems we’ll be getting the campaign in all of its glory.

The PEGI 18 rating was dug up by Call of Duty industry site Charlie Intel, who also mention that the stated release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was February 28, which has been and gone.

However, ratings boards aren’t in the habit of rating things that don’t exist, meaning that the game exists, and whether or not it’ll actually release or just be given out as a pre-order bonus for Call of Duty 2019 which is also suggested to be a Modern Warfare sequel.

Good year for those of us in the digitised M4 fandom, I guess. Modern Warfare 2 was like a blockbuster movie playing out over 6 hours. From firefights in favelas to the controversial and bizarre No Russian level, it’s a memorable game and one that I’d personally be eager to play. 

Would you play a Modern Warfare 2 remake? Give us your thoughts on @TrustedReviews, why don’t you? 