Call of Duty Mobile announced and it sure looks like it has battle royale

Activision has announced that Call of Duty Mobile is coming to North America and Europe, bringing the blockbuster shooter into the palm of your hands.

The free-to-play version of Activision’s shooter series is developed in collaboration with Tencent, who has a stake in nearly every major gaming company out there.

It looks pretty exciting, and seems poised to invade our shores to compete with the likes of PUBG and Fortnite on mobile. Check out the trailer below:

Build using the Unity engine, Call of Duty Mobile is a first-person shooter that combines, maps, characters and modes from multiple entries in the series. Almost like a greatest hits of sorts.

Aside from a few iconic appearances from Nuketown, Hijacked and Crash, we also catch a glimpse and what looks like battle royale at the end of the trailer.

Known as Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, we’ve only seen the hugely popular mode have a single iteration in CoD, and this would be the second.

Given the popularity of battle royale on mobile devices this seems like a no-brainer, especially since Apex Legends is yet to move into the space.

You can now pre-register your interest in Call of Duty Mobile on The App and Google Play Store, so you’ll be notified once it’s released or upcoming beta periods begin.

