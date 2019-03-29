Borderlands: GOTY Edition brings the classic shooter to PS4 and Xbox One next week

Gearbox Software has announced Borderlands: GOTY Edition, and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3.

The surprise remaster was announced alongside Borderlands 3 at PAX East 2019 during a delightfully disastrous panel put on by the studio.

Despite receiving a ‘GOTY’ treatment in the past, this rendition of Borderlands is far more than a simple port with shinier visuals.

Gearbox describes it as a “brand-new definitive version” that includes “improved lighting, textures, and character models” for modern platforms.

High-end PC users and players across PS4 Pro and Xbox One X can also expect 4K and HDR support for a superior visual experience.

Gameplay mechanics have also received some upgrades, with split-screen play now available for a maximum of four players. All DLC is included to boot!

Other quality-of-life improvements include a revamped inventory system, improved mini-map and the introduction of Borderlands 2’s ‘Shift Key’ system.

Players who already own Borderlands on PC will be eligible for a free upgrade to this new version, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny. If you’ll excuse me, I need to check my Steam library.

