Black Ops 5 is set for 2020 release as Activision shakes up Call of Duty plans – report

A new report from Kotaku has unveiled some major developments regarding Activision’s Call of Duty franchise.

The latest entry in the blockbuster shooter franchise is currently in development at Infinity Ward, a reveal for which we expect ahead of E3 2019.

However, for 2020, plans regarding development have undergone some major changes, with Activision shaking up the three studio structure it has adopted for several years now.

Up until now, next year’s project had been helmed by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software. But according to Kotaku’s report, they’ve now been transitioned into support studios. As for platforms, it will be a cross-generational release launching across multiple platforms. Good news for PS5 and Xbox 2.

Now, Treyarch has stepped in to lead development on what will eventually become Call of Duty: Black Ops 5. Whether it will follow the series’ narrative and themes is unclear. Mason and the numbers will probably be crammed in somewhere.

Allegedly set in Vietnam during the Cold War, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have been tasked with transforming their work thus far into a solo campaign for Black Ops 5. We imagine Treyarch will focus on core multiplayer and battle royale modes, if this news turns out to be accurate.

This means that instead of the usual three years of development, Treyarch will have just two to create a complete product ahead of release. It’s worth noting the foundation is set, but we hope it isn’t a huge toll on the development team.

Rumours point to this year’s Call of Duty to be Modern Warfare 4, a rumour that Kotaku’s Jason Schreier echoes in his reporting.

What do you think about the new direction for Call of Duty? Fingers crossed for Modern Warfare 4? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.