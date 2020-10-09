Big PlayStation Store changes will end an era, as PS5 launch looms

Sony is preparing for the PS5 launch by making a little space on its online PlayStation Store, according to reports on Friday. From later this month PS3, PS Vita and PSP games will no longer be available through the portal.

Eurogamer says Sony has emailed developers alerting them to the news PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita games will be removed from the web and mobile stores.

Those changes will come into effect on October 19 on the desktop site and October 28 from the mobile site, the company writes in the emails seen and verified by Eurogamer. As well the games, Sony is also removing PS4 apps, Themes and Avatars from the store, while the ‘Your Wishlist’ feature is going away completely.

The switch, which is part of an anticipated refresh prior to the PS5 launch doesn’t kill off access to the older games completely.

Sony points out that PS3, PS Vita and PSP games will still be available from the stores on the respective consoles, while the secondary market will continue to be a valuable source of bargains for gamers.

Given Sony has said that PS3 games won’t be backwards compatible with the PS5, gamers will need to hang onto their old consoles if they wish to continue playing and building their games library. On the contrary, only 10 of the 4,000 PS4 games will be incompatible with the PS5 console.

The PS5 goes on sale in the United States on November 12 and a week later in the UK. The pre-order process is already underway, with gamers striving to get their hands on the standard PS5 and the disc-less Digital Edition for the release date.

Stocks are hard to come by right now, but a recent survey suggests the PS5 will continue where its predecessor left off, with a healthy pre-order lead over Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …