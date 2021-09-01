Big Halo Infinite news buried in Xbox Game Pass announcement

Halo Infinite may not be out until December 8, but Xbox Games Pass subscribers won’t have to waste any time with downloads on day one.

In an announcement on the Xbox Wire blog regarding new games coming to the Games Pass platform, Microsoft buried the lede: Halo Infinite is now available to pre-download for subscribers.

The ability to download the game applies to subscribers on console and PC and means that, as soon as the release button is pushed, the game will be playable in full.

In the blog post, Microsoft writes: “Your Spartan journey in Halo Infinite begins December 8, 2021, on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-install Halo Infinite now to get ready to play on day one here!”

Elsewhere, in its monthly Xbox Game Pass update, Microsoft revealed the slew of games that’ll tide them over throughout September. They’re headlined by the likes of Final Fantasy XIII, Craftopia, Surgeon Simulator 2, The Artful Escape and more.

Here’s the full line-up.

Craftopia – September 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII – September 2 (Console and PC)

Signs of the Sojourner – September 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Surgeon Simulator 2 – September 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Crown Trick – September 7 (Console and PC)

Breathedege – September 9 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Nuclear Throne – September 9 (Console and PC)

The Artful Escape – September 9 (Console and PC)

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also promising plenty of DLC with the Fallout 76: Fallout Worlds Update coming on September 8, while the Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VI will drop a day earlier.

That update “celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland with new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand new 3D cities. This free update also includes 100 handcrafted locations, new discovery flights, and more landing challenges.”

The company was also quick to remind subscribers the Quake trilogy is also available on either cloud, console or PC.